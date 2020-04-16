April 16th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been a warmer and sunnier day across the South Plains with highs moving back into the upper 70’s and low 80’s! Sadly, this warming trend will end as our next cold front slides across the region late tonight into early tomorrow morning. This will bring the possibility of fog as well as a small rain chance tomorrow morning. No severe weather is expected at this time. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50’s and low 60’s, but rebound quickly over the weekend transitioning into the low 70’s on Saturday, the upper 70’s on Sunday and Monday, and then the low 80’s for your Tuesday. Sunshine will be abundant over the next several days, but isolated showers will try to sneak into the forecast on Saturday, Tuesday and Wednesday so keep your umbrellas handy and stay tuned for updates!