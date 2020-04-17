April 17th, 2020 Evening Weather

Breaking News
Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been another cool and overcast day across the South Plains with highs plummeting into the upper 50’s and low 60’s. This cool down will be short-lived with temperatures rebounding back into the mid-70’s tomorrow and then the upper 70’s and low to mid-80’s throughout next week. Tomorrow expect more cloudy conditions with another isolated rain chance with sunshine returning by Sunday. However, looking ahead to next Tuesday and Wednesday we will watch for more shower and thunderstorm chances so make sure to stay tuned for updates and keep your umbrellas handy!

