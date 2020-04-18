April 18th, 2020 6PM Weather

Good evening and happy Saturday to you all! After a bit of a cloudy start to the day, the sunshine has returned to most of the region and temperatures have warmed up as well. Overnight we’ll see partly cloudy skies and a weak cold front push through with little to no fanfare other than a shift in the winds from the southwest to northwest. For Sunday, it will be a beautiful day, so get out and enjoy it in some way shape or form (while respecting the social distancing guidelines in place of course). Monday and Tuesday will be just as nice as Sunday, however, by Tuesday evening and into Wednesday we will see the slight chance at a few showers and thunderstorms. Right now, the severe weather threat is low, but that can change as we get closer, so just be sure to stay weather aware for Wednesday. For the second half of the week, sunshine looks to return with temperatures near, or slightly above, average!