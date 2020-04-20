April 19th, 2020 10PM Weather

Good evening to you all and happy Sunday! Conditions were absolutely perfect today, so hopefully you were able to enjoy it in some way, shape, or form. For tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies, but some patchy fog may develop in the early morning hours to around sunrise, especially for those east of the I-27/Hwy 87 corridor. Clouds will stick around for most of the morning and afternoon hours, but they will begin to dissipate in the evening hours to around sunset. Our next chance of rain and thunderstorms looks to enter the forecast late Tuesday and into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has a majority of the South Plains in a MARGINAL Risk for severe weather conditions. That is a 1 out 5 chance at seeing storms that may produce strong winds and large hail, and while the tornado threat is low, it is also not 0. Make sure to stay weather aware and have ways to be notified should severe weather warnings be issued. The second half of the upcoming work week looks to be mostly dry, with sunshine through Friday and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Our next chance of rain looks to come back on Saturday with a few showers possible throughout the day.