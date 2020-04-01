April 1st, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It started out cloudy and cool, but the sun has re-emerged this afternoon with highs bumping back into the upper 70’s. Tomorrow will be another beautiful and sunny day with highs jumping into the mid-80’s so make sure to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated if you plan to spend any time outside. While the first two days of April have started out warm, we do have another cold front arriving tomorrow evening that will drop our temperatures back into the the low 60’s on Friday and Saturday. Following the passage of this system, we will watch for another rain chance to arrive on Sunday and continue into Monday morning with temperatures rising for the start of next week.