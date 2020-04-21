April 20th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Monday everyone! It has been a cloudy and mild day across the South Plains with temperatures sitting around average in the mid to upper 70’s. This will remain the case for the next few days as well, but showers and thunderstorms will return to the forecast. This will all begin early Tuesday as fog and drizzle and then as the cold front slides by the region, it will transition into thunderstorms. These will mostly impact the Northern South Plains with this area also being under the Marginal Risk category. The biggest threats will be large hail and damaging wind gusts so make sure to stay weather aware on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This will be followed by abundant sunshine throughout the remainder of the work week and into the weekend along with fluctuating temperatures ranging from the upper 70’s to the mid-80’s.