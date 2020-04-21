April 20th, 2020 Evening Weather

Today: Sun & clouds. High 78.Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 51.Tomorrow: AM fog/mist. PM isolated storms. High 83.

A spectacular day is on tap! High temperatures will top out in the 70s & even some lower 80s in the mix under partly cloudy conditions. The best news about this forecast is the lack of winds as they will be sustained out of the east southeast at 5-10 mph. The forecast will remain dry and quiet today and tonight, but we are tracking a few storms chances tomorrow PM.

Tomorrow morning will start off with some patchy fog across the region. Some of that will stick around during the early afternoon before a dryline sweeps through providing drier air and the potential for some strong to severe storms. Storms will begin to develop after 4 PM. Much of this activity will be kept to the north of Lubbock, with the severe weather potential lying off to the north and northeast as we are in a marginal risk for severe weather. Some of this activity could linger into the overnight hours, but the high severe weather potential will by north.

Things quickly dry out by Wednesday as our next rain potential isn't until Saturday. Otherwise, the rest of the week will feature warm and windy conditions.