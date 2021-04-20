April 20th, 2021 Evening Weather

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been a cloudy, cool and windy day across the South Plains with high temperatures dropping into the low to mid-50’s. Blowing dust is possible this evening and then we will slowly see sunshine return by tomorrow! Rain chances return on Thursday, but will be light and scattered. Otherwise, sunshine will prevail through much of next week! Temperatures will rebound quickly with the 80’s arriving on Friday and then potential 90’s by the beginning of next week so you won’t need your coats for much longer! 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar