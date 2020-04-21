April 21st, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and warm day across the region with highs back in the low 80’s. We will watch for more minor rain chances this afternoon with the possibility for strong to severe storms over the Northeastern South Plains late tonight into early Wednesday morning. With this area being placed under the Marginal Risk category, there is a slight concern for large hail and damaging wind gusts so if you live in this region make sure to stay weather aware! This will be followed by abundant sunshine throughout the remainder of the work week and into the weekend along with fluctuating temperatures ranging from the upper 70’s to the mid-80’s.