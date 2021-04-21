April 21st, 2021 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- We had another nice, fall day on Tuesday even though the calendar says it is late April. Today will be much of the same. The only difference will be lower wind speeds. Thankfully, we get a break from the wind today as it will be sustained at 5-10 mph. Expect to see more sunshine, with a few clouds. The air will be dry with a high temperature of 55°. Tomorrow will start to see the return of warm air and how things should feel for this time of year. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine, with 15-20 mph wind. Unfortunately, the air is going to be dry again on Thursday all over the region. The high in Lubbock is going to get to 71°. Even though we will get into the low 70s, that will remain below the average high of 77° for April 22.

