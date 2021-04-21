April 21st, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and cool day across the South Plains with high temperatures remaining in the low to mid-50’s. Rain chances return on Thursday, but will be light and scattered. Otherwise, sunshine will prevail through much of next week! Temperatures will rebound quickly with the upper 60’s expected tomorrow, the 80’s arriving on Friday and then the 90’s taking over on Sunday and Monday. Remember to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours. Also, don’t forget about your pets!