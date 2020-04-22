April 22nd, 2020 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- Not much is going to change across the region this afternoon. Dry air is winning out, which is very unfortunate. We really do need to see some rain, since we are in a deficit now. However, that is not going to be the case at all. Wind is going to be the big story today. It will be sustained at 25-30 mph this afternoon, with gusts reaching 40 mph at times. The west Texas wind just can't stay away for too long, I suppose. We'll see mostly sunny skies, with a high temperature reaching 80°. Tomorrow is going to be even warmer, with plenty of sunshine and no clouds. Wind will drop to 10-15 mph, which is the average for west Texas. Lubbock will see the high temperature make it to 87°.

