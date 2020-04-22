April 22nd, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and warm day across the region with highs back in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. The warming trend will kick in again tomorrow with highs jumping into the upper 80’s and low 90’s! This means that it is imperative to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and don’t forget about your pets! This temperature increase will be short-lived with another cool down expected for the rest of the week and the weekend. Highs will plummet into the upper 70’s on Friday and then the low 70’s on Saturday. Sunshine will remain abundant and windy conditions will prevail over the rest of the week and into the weekend with minor rain chances returning on Sunday night and Monday.