April 23rd, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and warm day across the region with highs jumping back in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. The warming trend will end today though with the upper 70’s returning tomorrow and then the mid-70’s on Saturday! Sunshine will remain abundant so it is still important to remember to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and don’t forget about your pets! This will become especially true as we head into next week and the low to mid-90’s make their return on Monday and Tuesday. Prior to our next heat wave, we will be watching for a few minor rain chances on Sunday night into Monday. We will see a break from the precipitation mid-week with more expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning so make sure to stay weather aware!