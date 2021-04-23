April 23rd, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and warmer day across the South Plains with high temperatures jumping back into the upper 70’s and low 80’s. This will remain the case tomorrow as well with highs skyrocketing back into the low 90’s by Sunday! Sunshine will prevail through much of next week so make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours. Also, don’t forget about your pets! Our only rain chances will be this evening and again on Tuesday. Chances will be isolated at best, but this evening there is the chance for a few storms that are strong to severe. Therefore, it is imperative that you stay weather aware!