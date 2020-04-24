April 24th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and warm day across the region with highs dropping back in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. The cool down will continue tomorrow as well with temperatures dipping into the mid-70’s and an isolated rain chance early morning! Otherwise, sunshine will remain abundant so it is still important to remember to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and don’t forget about your pets! This will become especially true as we head into next week and the upper 80’s and low 90’s make their return on Monday and Tuesday. Sadly, our rain chances have started to dwindle, but we are still watching for a few more isolated chances Monday night as well as on Thursday so keep an umbrella handy!