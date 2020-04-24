April 24th, 2020 Evening Weather

Today: Sunny & windy. High 81.Tonight: Winds calming. Low 46.Tomorrow: Spectacular! Mostly sunny. High 75.

Happy Friday! Another great day is on tap with temperatures climbing into the 80s across the South Plains nearing the 90s in the Permian Basin. Winds will pick up again this afternoon out of the northwest sustained at 10-20 mph. The fire weather potential remains relatively low, however, we are in an elevated fire weather threat for our southwestern counties. Tonight a weak cold front will pass through the area giving us cooler air with morning lows in the 40s.

Tomorrow will be a gorgeous day. Highs all around will be in the mid 70s and winds will be calm. Take full advantage of tomorrow's forecast because by Sunday the winds pick back up sustained at 20-25 mph. Sunday will be much warmer than tomorrow with highs returning to the 80s.

The warmth continues by next week. Monday temperatures will soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s. We are tracking the potential for a few isolated showers by Monday, however, guidance is still inconsistent on this potential.

Things turn dry for Tuesday with highs in the 90s for everyone but they don't last for long. By Wednesday temperatures fall back into the 80s with a few more rain chances lasting through Thursday.