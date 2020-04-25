April 25th, 2020 6PM Weather

Good evening and happy Saturday to you all! It has been yet another beautiful Saturday for us around the South Plains. Highs stayed mostly in the 70s withs beautiful blue skies! Tonight, we can expect mostly clear conditions, although it will be a bit chilly with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. For Sunday, we will another beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and highs a bit warmer in the 80s. A big warm up is in store for the upcoming week. Despite a small chance at a few showers and thunderstorms on Monday, high pressure will take control of the region which in turn will allow temperatures to skyrocket into the upper 80s and even low 90s! So be absolutely sure to stay hydrated if you plan on doing anything outdoors, wear sunscreen, and make sure your pets have somewhere cool to retreat to during the peak of the day when temperatures are at their warmest. We will stay dry for the upcoming week with no big chances for any rain besides the aforementioned chance on Monday evening.