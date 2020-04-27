April 26th, 2020 10PM Weather

Good evening and happy Sunday to you all! Hopefully you were able to get out and enjoy the pleasant weather we had today. We saw mostly sunny skies with a gusty south wind around 15 mph. Overnight expect partly cloudy skies and windy conditions as well with a south wind around 20 mph. For Monday, we look to have mostly sunny skies again, however, there is about a 10% chance at seeing a few storms fire up off the Caprock. Make sure to stay weather aware tomorrow in these areas as some of the storms that do form could turn severe quickly with large hail and damaging winds being the main threats.

Looking ahead, it will be a very hot week. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 90s across the region. On Wednesday, a weak cold front will push through and drop temperatures to the low to mid 80s, however with our average highs in the upper 70s, this “cool” down won’t even bring us to our seasonal average. With high pressure in control and strengthening, the heat really gets cranked up for the second half of the week with near record setting highs possible. So be sure you and your pets stay hydrated and find ways to keep cool during this upcoming heat wave.