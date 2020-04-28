April 28th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and hot day across the South Plains with temperatures reaching into the mid-90’s. This warm up will end quickly with another cold front sliding through late tonight into early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will dip back around average into the upper 70’s with another rapid warm up into the upper 90’s and triple digits by Friday. We could see some isolated strong to severe storms in our far Eastern counties tonight, but otherwise sunshine will be abundant through the beginning of next week! Make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets!