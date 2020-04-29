April 29th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been a MUCH cooler day across the South Plains with highs plummeting back to around average into the upper 70’s. Sadly, this cool down will be short-lived with highs jumping back into the upper 80’s tomorrow and then the upper 90’s and triple digits on Friday and Saturday. Sunshine will remain abundant through the middle of next week with a few windy days expected. Make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets! We will watch for an isolated rain chance on Tuesday morning, but otherwise the forecast will remain dry for the next seven days!