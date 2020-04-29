April 29th, 2020 Evening Weather

Today: Comfortable & windy. High 77.Tonight: Cool, calm, & clear. Low 52.Tomorrow: Heating up. Windy. High 89.

We broke a record yesterday! Yesterday's high temperatures at Lubbock International Airport reached 96° breaking the previous record of 94° from 1992. More record breaking heat is on the way, but we first have to get through a refreshing day. Highs temperatures today will be nearly twenty degrees colder than yesterday, in the mid to upper 70s. Along with the cooler air, winds will be sustained at 15-25 mph. Dry and windy conditions means an elevated fire weather threat for our northeastern counties.

The comfortable air doesn't last for long. By tomorrow, temperatures will soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s with winds sustained at 15-25 mph. An elevated fire weather potential will be in place across the region.

Get ready for the record setting heat. Highs by Friday and Saturday will soar into the upper 90s and triple-digits breaking the previous records of 96° and 97°, respectively. Both records are from 2012. We will "cool" down by Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s, but the heat returns for Monday. Monday's high temperature is expected to reach the upper 90s. This will be well above average, but not record breaking as our previous record for May 1st is 104° from 1947.