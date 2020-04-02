April 2nd, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and warm day across the South Plains with highs jumping into the mid-80’s. Tomorrow will be another beautiful and sunny day, but we will see our next cool down begin with highs dropping back into low 70’s. We will warm back into the low 80’s on Saturday with yet another cool down arriving on Sunday and continuing into Monday. This event will include our next rain chance that will begin on Saturday and continue on Sunday and Monday as well so make sure to keep an umbrella handy and stay weather aware!