April 2nd, 2020 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- The high temperature roller coaster ride is going to continue its upswing this afternoon. We will be feeling like what you would think April is supposed to feel like. The clouds will be gone this afternoon; giving way to sunny skies and dry air. We really need to see some rain in west Texas, but that will not be the case any time soon. Expect wind to be similar to yesterday; sustained at 15-20 mph, with some gusts to 30 mph. The high temperature in Lubbock will reach 85° today! There will be clear skies overnight, however, a cold front comes in tomorrow morning. The low will be 43°. We’ll feel the affects from the cold front in the afternoon hours. The front will be dry, but it will drop the high down to 63°; that is well below average. Wind will be at 15-20 mph, making it feel more like the mid 50s.

