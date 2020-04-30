April 30th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been a warmer day across the South Plains with highs moving back above average into the upper 80’s and low 90’s. This rapid warm up will continue with the upper 90’s and triple digits making their return on Friday and Saturday. This means that it is imperative to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and to not forget about your pets! Sunshine will remain abundant through the middle of next week with a few windy days expected. We will watch for an isolated rain chance on Friday night into Saturday morning with some much better rain chances arriving as early as Tuesday so make sure to stay tuned for updates!