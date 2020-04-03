April 3rd, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It was a cold and overcast start to the day, but thankfully the sun has re-emerged this afternoon! High temperatures dropped into the upper 50’s and low 60’s today and this cool down will continue into tomorrow as well with highs dropping into the mid-50’s. Cloud cover will increase yet again with light showers expected to begin early tomorrow morning and continue through Monday. Thankfully, no severe weather is expected at this time, but still remember to drive with caution and make sure to keep an umbrella handy! Temperatures rebound quickly on Sunday and Monday with highs moving into the low 80’s for the first half of this upcoming week.