April 4th, 2020 6PM Weather

Good evening and happy Saturday to you all! You’ll notice it’s still a little brisk outside today with highs staying below average, but a warm up is on the way. Tonight, we’ll see winds shift to the southeast which will usher in some moisture and clouds and fog will ensue for the overnight hours. For Sunday, we’ll see the fog burn off by the mid morning hours, but the clouds take their time exiting from west to east. By Monday, we’ll see a small chance at a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly along and east of the I-27 corridor. Right now, these look to remain garden variety showers and thunderstorms with little to no chance for them to turn severe. Sunny skies will prevail for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s. Another cold front looks to sweep through by Thursday, bringing another chance at a few showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures cool off to the 60s for highs for the remainder of the week with mostly sunny skies.