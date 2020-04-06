April 5th, 2020 10PM Weather

Good evening and happy Sunday to you all! The clouds and fog were a little slow to burn off this afternoon in Lubbock and points east, this helped keep temperatures a little cooler throughout the day. For tonight, expect almost a repeat of last night, but with abundant low level moisture already in place, the clouds and fog will be a little quicker at developing than last night. For Monday, the clouds and fog should burn off by around noon, the sunshine will help fuel a few isolated storms to develop mainly along and east of I-27. The storms that do develop will remain below severe limits, so hopefully you get in on some of the beneficial rain that will come from them! Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the warmest days of the week, with highs in the mid and upper 80s. This will be followed by a cold front on Thursday which will drop our highs to the 60s with our next small chance at some rain. Sunshine returns to the forecast for next weekend with highs back in the 70s and lows in the 40s.