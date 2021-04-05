April 5th, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy Monday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and warmer day across the region with high temperatures jumping back in the low 80’s. Temperatures will continue to rise as we head the first full week of April with the upper 80’s and low 90’s forecasted for tomorrow! Windy and dusty conditions will prevail over the next few days so make sure to be cautious while burning or barbecuing. Finally, at this time, rain seems to be left out of the forecast so expect abundant sunshine for the next week! Remember to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and don’t forget about your pets outdoors!