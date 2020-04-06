April 6th, 2020 Evening Weather

Today: Overcast & warm. Isolated showers. High 76.Tonight: Mild. Mostly cloudy. Low 52.Tomorrow: Abundant sunshine. Much warmer. High 87.

An overcast and mild start to the day as temperatures are in the 50s and 60s. While we are cloudy, we are staying dry, but a few areas of patchy fog is developing to the NW. By late this morning and early afternoon a few isolated showers and even some storms are expected to develop as the dryline pushes east. While this dryline will pop up a few thunderstorms, we're not expecting any severe weather activity. These cloudy conditions will help to keep instability from forming today in return inhibiting our severe weather potential.

Much of this activity will be out of the way by this evening leaving behind overcast conditions into tonight. Clouds clear out by tomorrow leaving behind abundant sunshine. Tomorrow will be a lot warmer as temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 80s. These well above average temperatures will continue through Wednesday before a cold front pushes through.

By Thursday, colder air is expected to move in as high temperatures fall into the mid 60s. Along with the cooler air, a few isolated rain chances are in the mix, but we're not expecting a lot of widespread rain. Cooler conditions will stick around through Friday before warming up into the 70s by the weekend.