April 7th, 2020 Evening Forecast

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and warm day across the South Plains with highs back in the mid to upper 80’s. This will remain the case tomorrow as well with more sunshine on tap. However, our next front is set to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday morning, which will bring our next rain chance and another push of cold air into the area. Temperatures will plummet back into the low to mid-60’s on Thursday and Friday with a mild warm up into the upper 60’s and low 70’s over the weekend. Shower and thunderstorm chances will begin on Thursday and continue through the beginning of next week. This means that it is imperative to drive with caution, keep an umbrella handy and stay tuned for updates!