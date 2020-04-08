April 8th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and warm day across the South Plains with highs back in the mid to upper 80’s. This will all change tomorrow as our next cold front slides into the region late this evening. It will bring with it the chance for showers and thunderstorms as well as another large temperature drop. Storm chances will begin on Thursday and continue on and off through the beginning of next week. As of right now, the only day of concern is Friday when Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of the South Plains under the Marginal Risk Category for strong to severe storms possible during the afternoon and evening hours. This means that it is imperative that you stay weather aware during this time frame. While the other days will not bring severe weather, they will still cause some dangerous hazards for drivers including low visibility and localized street flooding so please drive with caution! In regards to temperatures, highs will plummet back into the low 70’s tomorrow and then the low 60’s on Friday with a mild warm up into the low to mid-70’s over the weekend.