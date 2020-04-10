April 9th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been an overcast and cooler day across the South Plains with highs dropping back in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Tomorrow temperatures will continue to dip into the low to mid-60’s with more overcast conditions on the way! We are also watching for the chance of some showers and thunderstorms that will arrive Friday afternoon and continue into Saturday evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of the South Plains under the Marginal Risk Category for strong to severe storms possible during the afternoon and evening hours on both Friday and Saturday. This means that it is imperative that you stay weather aware during this time frame. Whether or not you are in the area with the chance for severe weather, we are still expecting some dangerous hazards for drivers including low visibility and localized street flooding so please drive with caution! In regards to temperatures, highs will jump back into the upper 70’s on Saturday with another cool down for next week.