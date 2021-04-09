April 9th, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and warm day across the region with high temperatures sitting back in the low to mid-80's. This will remain the case tomorrow as well with temperatures dropping back into the mid-70's on Saturday. Sunshine will remain abundant so make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and and don’t forget about your pets outdoors! Finally looking ahead to next week, we will see a more drastic drop in temperatures back into the low 60s and we will watch for our next chance for rain to arrive on Tuesday and continue on Wednesday and Thursday. Make sure to say weather aware!