August 10th, 2020 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- We had another warm weekend, with dry air for nearly all locations in west Texas. High temperatures will be soaring well above average and into the triple digits for several days this week. It is really going to get hot, which is what we’re used to this time of year. Lubbock is going to see sunny skies today, with 10-15 mph wind and a high temperature of 99°. There will be a few isolated showers/storms in the region, but coverage will only be 10%. By Tuesday, expect to see another sunny and dry day out there, with 10-15 mph wind. The high temperature will climb up to 101°.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!