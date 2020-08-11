August 11th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! We have had another beautiful start to the day with abundant sunshine and temperatures reaching into the upper 90’s and triple digits. This evening we are watching for another chance of thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Central and Western South Plains under the Marginal Risk Category with the biggest risks being strong wind gusts and large hail so make sure to stay weather aware! Then over the next few days we will see sunny, dry and hot conditions take over with everyone transitioning into the triple digits. Please make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets! Storm chances return Thursday and Friday evenings with a few lingering chances into the weekend so stay tuned for updates!