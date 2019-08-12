August 12th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Monday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with high temperatures back in the upper 90’s and triple digits. Beginning this evening we will start to see thunderstorms return to the forecast with the Northern South Plains sitting under the Marginal Risk category for moderate sized hail and damaging wind gusts. Rain chances will stick around on and off throughout the week which will help to moderate our temperatures a bit. They will remain in the low to mid-90’s throughout the work week with a small warm up over the weekend.

Despite our precipitation chances, we will still see a mix of sun and clouds which means it is still imperative to make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets!