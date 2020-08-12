August 12th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! We have had another beautiful start to the day with abundant sunshine and temperatures reaching into the triple digits. This evening we are watching for yet another chance of thunderstorms, but at this time nothing severe is expected! Just watch for lightning if you have any outdoor activities planned. We have more sunny and hot conditions expected over the next few days with more triple digit heat in the forecast. Please make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets! Each day we will also be watching for minor storm chances so keep your umbrellas handy! Better storm chances return next week with a cool down expected along with it!