August 13th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with high temperatures back in the low to mid-90’s. This evening we will watch for another round of isolated thunderstorms and this will remain the trend throughout the remainder of the work week. This will help to moderate our temperatures a bit as well with highs dropping below average tomorrow and while we will see a warm up for the remainder of the work week, we will stay below the triple digit mark.

However, despite our precipitation chances, we will still see a mix of sun and clouds which means it is still imperative to make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets!

