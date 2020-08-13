August 13th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! We have had another beautiful start to the day with abundant sunshine and temperatures reaching back into the triple digits. This evening we are watching for yet another chance of thunderstorms, but at this time nothing severe is expected! Just watch for lightning if you have any outdoor activities planned. We have more sunny and hot conditions expected over the next few days with more triple digit heat in the forecast. Please make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets! However, over the next few days we will slowly see better rain chances which means we will also see some slightly cooler temperatures as well! Temperatures will drop into the upper 90’s by Saturday, the low 90’s by Monday and then the upper 80’s by Wednesday!