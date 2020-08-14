August 14th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been another toasty day across to South Plains with highs getting back in the triple digits yet again and just like the past few evenings, we are watching for another chance for some thunderstorms to push across the region. However, unlike the past few days, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the Northern South Plains under the Marginal Risk Category for strong to severe storms. The biggest threats will be damaging wind gusts and flooding, with a lesser chance for hail. These showers and thunderstorms will continue into your Saturday morning so keep your umbrellas handy. Precipitation chances will continue on and off through the beginning of next week and along with them we will also see quite the cool down. Highs will drop back into the low 90s beginning Sunday and continuing into the middle of next week. Despite this, it is still imperative that you wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, take breaks in doors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets.