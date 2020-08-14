August 14th, 2020 Evening Weather

Dr. Andrew Swift, Associate Director of the National Wind Institute at Texas Tech University explains, "It's called American Wind Week, it's a national event. It was set up by the American Wind Association in 2017. So what the purpose is is to get the word out about wind energy. But it's also to invite officials, elected officials, county officials, people who have an interest in this kind of development to visit wind farms, visit factories, begin to understand some of the impact that this industry is having nationally."

And there are some big time impacts wind is having across our nation, and even more so in West Texas. Our geographic location on the South Plains where the land is flat plus our proximity to the Rock Mountains is a sweet spot for wind harvesting. Dr. Swift explains more on the benefits.