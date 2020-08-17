August 17th, 2020 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- We had another pretty warm weekend here in west Texas. We hit the triple digits for the 27th time this year on Saturday. Sunday saw highs in the upper 90s. Once more, Lubbock missed out on some rain that fell on both days. Today is looking like we will miss out on any isolated storm that forms this evening…again! Otherwise, there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine, with light wind and a high temperature of 93°. Not bad for the first day of school. Tomorrow will clear out, with sunny skies and dry air. The wind stays light, with a high temperature reaching 94°.

