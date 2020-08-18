August 18th, 2020 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- Thanks to the cloud cover out there on Monday, it really was not too bad of a day. For the first time in two weeks, Lubbock saw a high temperature that was below the average for this time of year! We will get more sunshine across west Texas this afternoon. That means, the air will be warmer and temperatures will be higher. There will not be any clouds in the beautiful west Texas sky today. Expect light wind, with a high temperature reaching 94°. Wednesday is shaping up to see sunny skies, more dry air and light wind. So the drought conditions are only going to get worse. In fact, it will be warmer on Wednesday, with the high temperature making it to 97°.

