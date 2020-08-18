August 18th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and warm day with highs back in the low to mid-90s. This will remain the case for the rest of the work week, however, we are watching for a few more rain chances to return to the region. The first chance will occur tomorrow evening through your Thursday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Western South Plains under the Marginal Risk category for strong to severe thunderstorms so make sure to stay weather aware! The biggest threats will be large hail, damaging wind gusts, flooding and lightning. Storm chances will return on Friday so keep your umbrellas handy and if you’re heading out to any of the area wide high school football scrimmages, remember that if thunder roars, go indoors! Finally, despite our rain chances it is still imperative to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets!