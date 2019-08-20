August 19th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Monday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and HOT day across the South Plains with high temperatures back in the triple digits. Just like yesterday, there is a chance that we will meet or break the record temperature of 103 degrees from back in 1994. Then beginning this evening we will watch for another round of isolated thunderstorms and this will remain the trend on and off throughout the remainder of the work week. This will help to moderate our temperatures a bit as well with highs dropping into the upper 90’s tomorrow, the low 90’s by Friday and even the upper 80’s over the weekend!

However, despite our precipitation chances, we will still see a mix of sun and clouds which means it is still imperative to make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets!