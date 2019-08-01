August 1st, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with high temperatures back in the upper 90’s and triple digits. This will remain the case for one more day but thankfully we have a cool down in our near future! Sunshine will remain abundant through tomorrow which means that it is imperative to make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets!

Rain chances will return as early as Friday evening and will continue on and off through Wednesday morning so keep your umbrellas handy and stay weather aware during these time frames! Thankfully, this will moderate our temperatures with highs dropping back into the low 90’s on Saturday and the upper 80’s on Sunday.