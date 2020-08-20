August 20th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and hot day across to South Plains with temperatures getting back into the low to mid-90s. This trend will continue over the next few days with a few storm chances mixed in. The first chance will arrive tomorrow night late and continue into early Saturday morning. The second will come Sunday night and continue into Monday morning. Thankfully, at this time, nothing severe is expected. However, lightning can still be deadly so remember, if thunder roars, go indoors! It is also important to remember to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets!