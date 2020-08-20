August 20th, 2020 Morning Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! We have had another beautiful and sunny day across the region with temperatures getting back into the mid-90s. As we head into this evening, we are watching for our next chance for some showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Western South Plains under the Marginal Risk category so that’s the area that needs to be a little extra cautious this evening. The biggest risks will be large hail, damaging wind gusts, flooding and lightning. Remember that even if storms aren’t over your area, lightning can strike up to 15 miles away, so when thunder roars, go indoors! Showers and thunderstorms will linger into early tomorrow morning, then we will see a break in the day, and then more rain returns for your FINALLY Friday. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 90s for the rest of the work week with abundant sunshine throughout much of each day. Therefore, it is also imperative to stay at sun safe - wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, take breaks and doors during those peak eating hours and don’t forget about your pets!