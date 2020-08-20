August 20th, 2020 Morning Weather

Good morning and happy Thursday! As you are heading out the door this morning, keep your umbrella handy as we’re watching a few showers and even a couple of thunderstorms making for some wet roads. All of this activity is non-severe and looks to exit the region by around the mid morning hours. Then we’ll see partly cloudy skies by the afternoon with highs peaking in the mid 90s. For tonight, a pleasant evening is shaping up with mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 60s. Heading into our finally Friday and the weekend, a stray shower or storm is possible Friday night and into the early morning hours of Saturday, but beyond that we are looking at mostly dry and hot conditions to persist through at least the middle parts of next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with lows in the upper 60s.