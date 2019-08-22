August 21st, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and HOT day across the South Plains with high temperatures back in the mid to upper 90’s. This evening we will be watching for showers and thunderstorms to return to the forecast. During this times, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the Central and Northeastern South Plains under the Marginal Risk category for moderate sized hail and damaging wind gusts so make sure to stay weather aware! We will see more rain chances Friday and Saturday evenings as well, but thankfully we are not expecting any severe weather on these days.

However, despite our precipitation chances, we will still see a mix of sun and clouds which means it is still imperative to make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets! Temperatures will remain in the mid-90’s through Saturday but unfortunately triple digits return by Sunday so enjoy the mini cool down while you have the chance!