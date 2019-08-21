August 21st, 2019 Evening Weather

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Abundant sunshine. Hot. High 97.Tonight: A few clouds. Low 70.Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. PM isolated storms. High 94.

As we inch closer and closer to the end of August, it looks like summer isn't going anywhere any time soon. Temperatures over the next several days will be well above average with highs in the upper 90s and even 100s.

Today will be your typical summer-like day: Sunny, dry, and hot with temperatures topping out in the upper 90s and some areas into the Rolling Plains reaching the 100s. We cool down a couple of degrees tomorrow, but the bigger story will be the rain chances by the afternoon and evening. Unfortunately, we're not expecting a lot of widespread rain. Precipitation chances are only at 10% meaning that this activity will be isolated in nature. The isolated rain chances continue into Friday before drying out by the weekend.

Looking ahead, we are expecting things to heat up quickly by the end of the weekend and beginning into next week with temperatures in the triple-digits once again. There could be some relief in sight but we would have to wait a couple of weeks before we could see that potential. For now, try to stay cool.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

