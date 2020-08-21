August 21st, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been yet another beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with high temperatures sitting back in the low to mid-90s. Late tonight into early Saturday morning we are watching for that next chance for showers and thunderstorms, mostly in the Eastern South Plains. Thankfully, nothing severe is expected at this time. However, lightning can still be deadly, so remember that if thunder roars, go indoors! Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon we will see clear, sunny and hot conditions with temperatures back in the mid-90s. That means that it is imperative that you wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets. We will see an isolated chance for more showers and thunderstorms to return Sunday evening, but after that we have dry and sunny conditions to start out next week.