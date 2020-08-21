August 21st, 2020 Evening Weather

Good morning and happy finally Friday! We are starting off the day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. As we go through the afternoon, expect skies to remain partly cloudy with highs peaking in the low to mid 90s. If you're heading out to any area-wide football games tonight, be on the lookout for a few showers and storms to develop in the late evening hours. Any development will remain below severe status, but that doesn't mean that some storms could bring frequent lightning and gusty winds. Most activity will diminish by around midnight. For Saturday, we'll see partly cloudy skies again with isolated showers and storms possible again in the afternoon. We will not see widespread coverage of these storms, but it's worth mentioning if you have any outdoor plans to keep your eyes to the sky! Sunday looks to be nice and sunny with another chance at some overnight showers and storms that could linger into the morning hours of Monday. By Tuesday through the end of next week, we look to be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the mid and upper 90s.

TROPICSWe will be watching the tropics as we head into next week as well. Tropical Depression 13 formed in the Atlantic and has a path heading towards Florida and then back over the Gulf with another landfall near Alabama and Mississippi. Tropical Depression 14 also formed yesterday in the Caribbean which has a path heading towards the Texas and Louisiana border. Both storms are expected to strengthen and make landfalls as hurricanes along the Gulf Coast and will become Laura and Marco early next week.