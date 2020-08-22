August 22nd, 2020 Evening Weather

Good evening and happy Saturday! The showers and storms from last night are a thing of the past this evening. Thankfully, some areas on the South Plains did get some much needed rain. Our forecast for tonight will be a lot quieter, with mostly clear skies and lows near seasonable averages in the mid 60s. For Sunday, another warm afternoon is in store with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 90s. If you’ve noticed a bit of a hazy sky lately, we’ve got winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere coming from the north/northwest which is ushering in some of the smoke from the wildfires out west. Thankfully, the smoke is high enough up in the atmosphere that it is not affecting our air quality here at surface. We’ll see these hazy skies yet again tomorrow. Looking ahead, we’re in a bit of a dry and warm stretch of weather, with little to no chances at measurable rain in the next seven days. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with lows in the mid 60s through next week.



Tropics

In the last 24 hours, Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco have formed in the Atlantic Basin. At this time, forecasts have both storms entering the Gulf of Mexico by the beginning of next week, with models showing landfalls for both storms anywhere from the Upper Texas Coast all the way to the Florida Panhandle as possible hurricanes. If you have travel plans or loved ones in these areas, make sure you are keeping an eye on the forecasts in the coming days.