August 25th, 2020 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- There will not be much changing in the forecast period. This is what we are very much used to here in west Texas in the summer. We are only 28 days away from the Autumnal Equinox, so we don’t have to wait much longer for lower temperatures. Hopefully! This afternoon is going to see sunny skies and dry air, with light wind and a high temperature of 94°. We’ll start to see temperatures edge up a bit higher by Wednesday. It will stay sunny and dry with light wind. We’ll see the high temperature make it to 95° tomorrow afternoon.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!