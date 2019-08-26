August 26th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Monday everyone! Today we have seen record breaking heat with high temperatures reaching into the 105 – 110 degree range. Thankfully, we have a strong cold front headed our way this evening that will drop temperatures 25 – 30 degrees! Tuesday and Wednesday lows will be in the 60’s and highs will remain in the low 80’s. This will be accompanied with showers and thunderstorms on and off throughout this time frame. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Southeastern South Plains under the Marginal Risk Category for strong to potentially severe storms with large hail and damaging wind gusts on Tuesday so make sure to stay weather aware.

Then beginning on Thursday, temperatures will rebound back into the mid-90’s with more sunshine on tap. Despite our cool down and rain chances, still remember to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated and don’t forget to bring your pets indoors!