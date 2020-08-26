August 26th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and hot day with highs back in the mid-90’s. Temperatures will continue to rise over the next few days with highs moving into the upper 90’s and triple digits for the second half of the work week. That means that it is imperative that you wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets. While we have quiet weather here on the South Plains, the Gulf Coast is bracing for Hurricane Laura to make landfall this evening, impacting many of our South Texas cities. If you had any travel plans this week, plan for delays and cancellations.