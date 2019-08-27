August 27th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! After a VERY hot start to the work week, we
have seen quite the welcome change with temperatures dropping back
into the low 80’s for our highs. This is all due to a cold front that
pushed into the region early this morning. We will watch for showers
and thunderstorms late tonight through midday Wednesday. The Storm
Prediction Center has placed the Southeastern South Plains under the
Marginal Risk Category for strong to potentially severe storms this
evening with large hail and damaging wind gusts possible so make sure
to stay weather aware.
However, Wednesday afternoon we will see a
clearing with sunshine returning. Temperatures will remain in the low
80’s tomorrow with the mid-90’s returning for the remainder of the
work week so don’t forget to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated and
don’t forget to bring your pets indoors!