August 27th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! After a VERY hot start to the work week, we

have seen quite the welcome change with temperatures dropping back

into the low 80’s for our highs. This is all due to a cold front that

pushed into the region early this morning. We will watch for showers

and thunderstorms late tonight through midday Wednesday. The Storm

Prediction Center has placed the Southeastern South Plains under the

Marginal Risk Category for strong to potentially severe storms this

evening with large hail and damaging wind gusts possible so make sure

to stay weather aware.

However, Wednesday afternoon we will see a

clearing with sunshine returning. Temperatures will remain in the low

80’s tomorrow with the mid-90’s returning for the remainder of the

work week so don’t forget to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated and

don’t forget to bring your pets indoors!