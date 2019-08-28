August 28th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! We got to see some much needed rain across the South Plains with some locations receiving almost two inches! As we head into this evening we will see a few lingering showers and thunderstorms but then the sunshine will return and so will the hot temperatures. Highs will get back into the mid-90′ for the remainder of the work week with a slight cool down over the weekend. Don’t forget to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated and don’t forget to bring your pets indoors! Over your Labor Day weekend we will see a few rain chances so make sure to stay weather aware!